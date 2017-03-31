Fire causes portion of Atlanta highway to collapse More Georgia's governor declared a state of emergency in Fulton County after a massive fire on Interstate 85 caused a portion of the highway to collapse and sparked major traffic delays. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Fire causes portion of Atlanta highway to collapse This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Fire causes portion of I-85 in Atlanta to collapse

