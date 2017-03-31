Fire causes portion of Atlanta highway to collapse

Georgia's governor declared a state of emergency in Fulton County after a massive fire on Interstate 85 caused a portion of the highway to collapse and sparked major traffic delays.
1:08 | 03/31/17

Transcript for Fire causes portion of Atlanta highway to collapse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

