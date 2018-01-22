Transcript for Firefighter reunites with child he helped save from burning building

firefighter who saved a 5-year-old girl by catching her from the third floor of a burning building. There you see it right there. They had an emotional reunion over the weekend. Linzie Janis here to show us that moment. Reporter: Caught on camera by one of the firefighters' helmet cams. Now that little girl is getting a chance to thank her hero. It's the miraculous catch caught on camera. Reporter: Watch as firefighter captain Scott Strupp makes the save of his life. Catching 5-year-old destiny Nelson from a three-stroir fall. Desperately trying the save her from the flames. Now in an ABC news exclusive. Captain Strupp reuniting with the little girl he saved. It's so good to meet you. Can I have a sug? Thank you so much. Reporter: Destiny, all smiles as she meets her hero. Can you wave? This fire was very, Ver emotional for me. Anybody trapped in a fire is horrible. But when you hear children screaming, that ramps up the adrenaline. You know how brave your daddy is? He's very, very, very, very brave. Your daddy sifed your life. Reporter: The captain telling us meeting destiny reminded him why he became a firefighter. Very seldom do we get to make the personal connection. If I retired today, I would have had a full field career. To be able to see the family and how appreciate active they are. And to see the children playing with siblings, my heart's overfilled. Reporter: 12 people were trapped if that burning building outside Atlanta. All were rescued by the firefighters. The Sam family had to throw another one of their children down, a newborn, to a female firefighter as she was working her way up the ladder. Oh, gosh. How sweet of the captain to talk about the daddy with tlilt girl. Two heroes. Coming up, the new warning

