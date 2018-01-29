Transcript for Fitness model has alleged altercation with flight attendant

Back now with the social media star taking on American airlines. Jen settler talking about being kicked off a flight. So many of us have been there. Sitting on a delayed flight. Tepgss rising in the cabin. She says all she did was get up to stretch when flight attendants singled her out, kicking her off the plane. Leaving her humiliated. She's a social media sensation if the fitness world. Sharing her workouts with 11 million followers on Instagram. This morning, 24-year-old Jennifer selter tweeting this out. American airlines calls the shots. They don't want to to fly today. Reporter: Showing her and her sister getting kicked off. I was putting my jacket up. Clearly, we're all irtable. Reporter: She alemedly got in an altercation with the flight Aten and. She said would you like to get off. She said yes. I was obviously being sarcastic. Five male officers coming at me. You're harassing her. You came from over there, open the thing. Why are you being aggressive? Reporter: Ever since Dr. Dao was captured on video being dragged off a united fight last year. You busted his lip. Oh, my god, look what you did to him! Reporter: Airlines have been under increased scrutiny. Settler says she wants to see change. I'm not here trying to say don'tfully American. I think they need to make changes within themselves and have to treat their passengers differently. Reporter: American airlines tells us settler was asked to leave the aircraft after a disagreement. It offered to pay for a hotel room for her. She decline period. You heard the support of a passenger. Another one got off? Another one got off in protest of the way she was treated. It's a shame to see it escalate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.