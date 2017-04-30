Transcript for Flash floods hit parts of Midwest

Flood waters are rising in the nation's heartland fueled by torrential rains. Some escaping with just minutes to spare. While others, including two young children, are missing this morning. And Phillip Mena is in fort Smith, Arkansas, with more. Reporter: Paula, Dan, good morning. The Arkansas river is rising here this morning, after a long night of heavy downpours in this region. More than seven inches in parts of at least five states, including the this one. Triggering dangerous flash flooding. Overnight, flooding sweeping across the midwest. Leaving homes and cars completely underwater. Nearly 100 evacuations and nearly three dozen rescues reported in southern Missouri. People were a little panicked. Some refused to leave their homes. Reporter: This man barely make it out before his vehicle is sub merged. Stay away from moving water. That's our biggest problem is people that don't believe it's a threat and they try to cross it. We end up having to go rescue them. Reporter: If Arkansas, the search for two mizing children suspended. The 18-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were trapped inside a truck that was swept away. Their mother managing to escape. In Oklahoma, a state of emergency, hail and heavy rain pounding the the state. Rushing waters trapping customers inside this restaurant. There's people in here. Reporter: The search for those two missing children is expected to restum later today. And meanwhile, that threat, it is far from over. We're expecting more rain today. And we're seeing several rivers an other areas in major flood stage. Dan? Paula? That story about the kids is just wrenching. Phillip, thank you.

