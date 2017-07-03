Florida Georgia Line to headline a stadium tour with the Backstreet Boys, Chris Lane, Nelly

The group also surprised all "GMA" audience members with tickets to their stadium shows.
0:39 | 03/07/17

Now I have some big news from some of your favorite musicians who also have great chemistry by the way let's let Florida Georgia line give you some details. Hey Good Morning America that your boys Florida Georgia line was some exciting news. We're headlining our first ever stadium to rheal Lucy Allen shows. At Boston Chicago and Minneapolis joined an armor and I'm what Chris slant on what Nellie and the back. Leroy Hood. We're given everybody chickens and the audience is more to come hard it would ignored by the slow. Yeah. What everybody is happy with that is going to be a huge.

