Transcript for Flynn and Trump lawyers no longer sharing information

though and what could be a truly troubling development for the white house. News broke overnight involving Michael Flynn, the national security adviser who was fired by president trump as first reported by "The New York Times" and now confirmed by ABC news, Flynn's lawyers have told the president's legal team that they can no longer discuss the Russia investigation with him and Cecilia Vega is at the white house. Cecilia, good morning. Can you break this down for us. Reporter: Essentially a break in talks could be a sign that Michael Flynn is now cooperating with Robert Mueller's investigation. Remember Flynn, of course, was the president's short-lived national security adviser. He's a key target of Mueller's probe into whether there was collusion between the Russians and the trump team during the campaign. If he is cooperating, he'd really be able to pull back the curtain essentially on the early days of this administration. On the campaign. So the big question this morning, is the trump team, the white house nervous about this? A lawyer for the president says, look, this was expected. It's not an unexpected move but no one should draw any conclusions about this meaning that trump is working against the president but, Dan, I mean as you know, certainly those are the conclusions that are being drawn this morning. Absolutely. Potentially a major development in this investigation, Cecilia, while I have you, let me ask you about another piece of news this morning. A new apology from democratic senator Al Franken who has now been accused of groping four women. What is he saying? Reporter: Yeah, well, two women came forward to accuse them -- to accuse him, rather, of grabbing their backsides during political events when he was running for senate. The first time. Overnight he released a lengthy stiement and says basically he's met thousands of people and take photos at chaotic events and then says this, quote, I'm a warm person. I hug people. Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate and I respect their feelings about that. I feel terribly that I've made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry an I want to make sure that never happens again. He also apologized, Dan, to minnesotans and says he is committed to regaining their trust. We have not heard from him on camera since this scandal broke. Cecilia Vega at the white house for us this morning. Cecilia, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.