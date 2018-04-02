Transcript for How much food will be consumed for the game day?

So I've been arguing that the whole "Pop news" segment should be more Paula eating popcorn. I've been overruled. He finds joy in my pain. Just a little. Spicy Buffalo popcorn don't eat it live on TV. Let's talk about thank gear 47 for the gear. First let's talk about -- I know you're rooting for the patriots. Let's talk about all the food we'll eat today. Chicken wing 1.35 billion wings according to the national chicken council. Avocados, 135 million pounds. 225 million on chips and 13 million on veggie trays. Let's talk about one of the biggest stars of this year's super bowl. Look at Tom Brady and wife Gisele. We've been getting an intimate look at the MVP's life in Tom versus time. In an exclusive look at the latest episode Brady said he plans on playing for another six or seven years. Tom versus time, time will win. That could be shorter. He can have as many super bowls as he likes. She expected him to stop playing after the last win. That episode airs on Facebook. One thing he notes that football is meditation for him. He can fully be present and himself. That's cool. I'm enter their eating routine. I want to know what they do for food. In terms of their diet I think they're yes gan and they don't have any inflammatory foods. No Buffalo wings for them. I like my meat and po tapotatoes. Unof those things we like are the super bowl prop bets. How long will Bill Belichick sing? Will he wear the hoodie? One more programming note, don't forget the football, furry friends are another things we're into. There's the puppy bowl on animal planet. Oh. They feature puppies rescued. There's the kitten bowl dance. We're not kitting. Oh. We'll see you later.

