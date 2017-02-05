Transcript for Fox News executive Bill Shine resigns amid scandal

Now to that new fallout at Fox News. Bill shine out in the wake of those harassment and discrimination suits. He is accused of covering up for Roger Ailes and Mara schiavocampo at Fox News headquarters with the details. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: George, good morning. Shine was hailed as one of the most powerful people in media but now he's out of a job. The latest major shake-up at the network leaving many to wonder if Sean hannity may be the next one out the door. I want to welcome all of our friends from the propaganda media. I kind of suspect may be tuning in tonight. Reporter: Overnight Sean hannity, one of fox's last standing stars speaking out after rumors took off that he might be the next fox host to leave the network. All the lies you've heard about me are not true. Reporter: This morning fox is a quickly changing channel. In the last year the network losing almost all of its biggest stars. Caution, you are about to enter the no spin zone. Reporter: Including bill O'Reilly. Often around this time of year I grab vacation. Reporter: Megyn Kelly. Greta van susteren and top boss Roger Ailes. Now another major shake-up in the executive ranks. In an internal memo Rupert Murdoch announcing Fox News co-president bill shine resigned. Shine, one of Roger Ailes' top lieutenants helped build the network from day one overseeing fox's fiery talent. So close to Sean hannity the host tweeted his strong support last week responding to rumors shine could be the next casualty of the network's growing sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit scandals writing, I pray this is not true because about it is, that's the total end of the Knox news channel as we know it. Those are fighting words from hannity and I would not be surprised if he negotiated his exit over the next week or show. Reporter: But shine has been characterized as an enabler by those who complained of a culture at Fox News that allegedly includes sexism, racism and misogyny named as a defendant in a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and Roger Ailes and others filed by former host Andrea tantaros where she called the network a sex-fueled playboy mansion lime cult and when she complained of his advances shine told tantaros that Ailes was a very powerful man and that tantaros needed to let this one go. Shine denies any wrongdoing. Now, fox is now facing at least six sexual harassment or discrimination lawsuits and they paid out more than $5 million reeled to sexual harassment allegations. They've now promoted a woman to the top spot, but Suzanne Scott is also named in at least one lawsuit. George. Okay, Mara, thanks very much. Let's talk to Dan Abrams and Rebecca Jarvis and, Dan, let me begin with you. You just heard Mara say six lawsuits are still out there. Pretty clear the Murdoch family is cleaning house. Will it help them fend against these lawsuits. Not a lot. I think that the lawsuits will still maintain that anyone who wants to sort of point the finger at bill shine will say he was still promoted after Roger Ailes left the network. Can it help them from a sort of bigger picture? Yeah, it can help them say we've taken real action here but I think when it comes to the courtroom it's not going to make that much of a difference. You've seen all of these big changes on air and now behind the scenes as well. The question is what is it going to mean for the fox brand and business. What do these people who have recently left, Roger Ailes, bill O'Reilly and bill shine, what do they do next? Do they go off and create something else. Fox News has a virtual monopoly on that conservative cable space and as these individuals leave, the question becomes do they create a competitive product? You run the website mediate and you guys have been reporting Sean hannity could negotiate on going to another network. The site is reporting that there is actively a discussion going onmongst conservative people with significant amounts of assets and cable networks that currently exist that they could literally take over. So we're not talking about the idea of sort of building up a network and trying to get distribution, what they're talking about is taking over one that currently exists and basically then starting within a year a competitor to Fox News and in particular they feel that there can be a competitor from the right that fox is moving too far to the center and that they can have a real place and Sean hannity is definitely one of the people they'd have their eye often. After his contract may have an out. It looks like a lot of individuals had a clause where if the bill shines and Roger Ailes of the world left they had an out in their deal. Rebecca and Dan, thanks very

