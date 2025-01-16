Live

Middle East live updates: Israel says Hamas trying to renege on parts of deal

Hamas and Israel agreed the ceasefire deal on Wednesday.

ByDavid Brennan and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: January 16, 2025, 4:11 AM EST

A ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Hamas, with the Qatari prime minister announcing the deal Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the November ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. Israeli forces also remain active inside the Syrian border region as victorious rebels there build a transitional government.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides. The IDF and the Yemeni Houthis also continue to exchange attacks.

35 minutes ago

Israel says Hamas trying to renege on parts of deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday that Hamas was attempting to renege "on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last minute concessions."

"The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement," the statement said.

The Israeli cabinet is due to meet on Thursday to approve the ceasefire agreement that was announced on Wednesday. The ceasefire is due to begin on Sunday.

Officials involved in the matter told ABC News the Israeli negotiating team is still in Doha, Qatar, where negotiations have been held.

-ABC News Bruno Nota and Jordana Miller

1 hour ago

ICRC ready to facilitate hostage releases, Gaza aid

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement it is "ready to help implement the agreement reached by the parties and bring hostages and detainees home," as mediators and combatants in Gaza prepare for Wednesday's ceasefire deal to come into effect on Sunday.

Members of an International Committee of the Red Cross delegation stand by their vehicles outside Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Jan. 14, 2025.
Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

The ICRC has previously helped facilitate the release of 109 hostages and 154 detainees, the organization said in its statement, describing such operations as "highly complex" and requiring "meticulous logistical and security planning to minimize the risk to life."

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said she hopes Wednesday's agreement "marks a new beginning."

"Civilian lives must be protected and their needs prioritized," she added.

"The coming days are critical and we are counting on the parties to hold to their commitments. While the agreement is welcome, it is not the end. There are immense humanitarian needs that must be addressed, which will take months, if not years."

1 hour and 56 minutes ago

Khamenei claims Hamas victory in ceasefire

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Gaza ceasefire deal announced Wednesday showed Israel was "forced to retreat."

Palestinians watch television as they await the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jehad Alshrafi/AP

"It will be written in books that there was a mob who once killed thousands of children & women in Gaza," Khamenei said in a post to X.

"Everyone will realize" that the patience of Palestinians and the "steadfastness" of Hamas and other militant groups delivered victory over Israel, the Iranian leader said.

Jan 15, 2025, 6:18 PM EST

2 American hostages expected to be released in 1st phase of deal: Official

Two living Americans are expected to be among the 33 hostages in Gaza released as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal, a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen are both expected to be released, with Siegel qualifying for release due to his age and Dekel-Chen because of an injury after being shot on Oct. 7, the official said.

"We're now very hopeful that we begin to see hostages come home as early as Sunday," the official said.

American-Israeli hostages that may be included in the ceasefire-release agreement include Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, Keith Siegel, 65, and Edan Alexander, 20.
Obtained by ABC News | Hostage Families Forum

Edan Alexander, a third living American hostage, will fall in the second release phase because of his Israeli military service, the official said, adding that the U.S. remains fully committed to getting him out.

The remains of four American hostages also remain in Gaza, President Joe Biden said. The remains of deceased hostages will be returned in phase three, he said.

-ABC News' Molly Nagle and Kelsey Walsh

