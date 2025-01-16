Middle East live updates: Israel says Hamas trying to renege on parts of deal

Israel says Hamas trying to renege on parts of deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday that Hamas was attempting to renege "on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last minute concessions."
"The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement," the statement said.
The Israeli cabinet is due to meet on Thursday to approve the ceasefire agreement that was announced on Wednesday. The ceasefire is due to begin on Sunday.
Officials involved in the matter told ABC News the Israeli negotiating team is still in Doha, Qatar, where negotiations have been held.
-ABC News Bruno Nota and Jordana Miller