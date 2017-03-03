Transcript for Freddie Stroma and Josh Bowman dish on 'Time After Time' live on 'GMA'

the new ABC show "Time after time" and based on a young H.G. Wells who follows jack the ripper to modern Manhattan. Here's a little sneak peek. You really willing to kill me and violate everything you stand for. You don't belong in this time or any time. Then do it. Do it. Do it! Spooky. Josh bowman, welcome back to the ABC family. When last we met you were on "Revenge." Yes. Now playing an even creepier character. It's good to be back. How is it playing jack the ripper. I think he's a little misunderstood. How so? You know, he's -- I think at the center of the story there is a friendship. He's -- he's a doctor, this guy is a surgeon. He's a very prestigious surgeon in London and what H.G. Wells didn't know he is moonlighting as a serial killer known as jack the ripper. And Freddie is playing a young H.G. Wells who follows you to present day New York trying to get you back to London, talk to me about the fact that you guys are not only friends, well, have a complicated friendship on camera but are age old friends. Yeah, well, age old -- I guess we can give her ha. Since childhood. We've known each other and knew each other when I was about 7 years old. We both went to a school and you were a year below me. My brother's year and you actually knew that we were so same school. I remember his name flashed up on casting and I remember his brother from my school he was in my year and I think he was in the year above so it was such a strange coincidence, same elementary school, crazy. That's got to help with chemistry on set right away. We have no chemistry at all. It's terrible. I know, ladies, you agree with that too, right? Freddie, does anybody remember Freddie from "Unreal"? You played the first bachelor of the satirical take on dating shows and one great benefit besides a great gig you met your beautiful wife. I met my wife on the show, yeah. I did, indeed. She's amazing and, yeah, my best friend. That's wonderful. And she's acting also on -- She's shooting "Quantico" right now. I think she's about to go to set. I want to ask you, Josh, you started out in a very different profession. You were a professional rugby player. Yeah, I played rugby when I was 18. I left high school and played rugby for about six months it lasted because I dislocated my shoulder. Did you -- but was acting just the backup? It kind of was. I kind of fell into it, yeah. I can't really describe how, you know, it just led to this. It's working. You know, I love it. I adore it. It's rugby is a very tough sport and, you know, I just got very -- it's very tiring. Yes. And, Freddie, I read too you also had a very different beginning. You studied neuroscience. Yes, I did. So, how does one go from neuroscience to -- I liked acting and got an agent when I was 18 and started my degree and juggled the two and then I finished my degree and I liked the acting thing so I kept doing that. Yeah, well, we like it too and the show looks fantastic and tell be a secret. Somebody's birthday is tomorrow. I believe Josh. Oh, it's my birthday. It's my birthday. Oh, no. Celebrate. Thank you. That's -- I'm not allowed to sing the birthday song. Thank you very much. That is very, very -- Happy, happy birthday in I'll have to wheel this on to a plane in about four hours. We have a giant tupperware container for you. Going to take that, share it with the cast. It is really nice to meet both of you, giant fan of "Revenge," "Unreal" and now "Time after time," looks great. You can see the first two episodes Sunday 9:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC. Thanks a lot. Coming up, great performance

