Fyre Festival co-founder charged with wire fraud

More
Billy McFarland, 25, is accused of scheming to defraud at least two people in an effort to secure a $1.2 million investment, court documents allege.
2:39 | 07/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fyre Festival co-founder charged with wire fraud

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48412121,"title":"Fyre Festival co-founder charged with wire fraud","duration":"2:39","description":"Billy McFarland, 25, is accused of scheming to defraud at least two people in an effort to secure a $1.2 million investment, court documents allege.","url":"/GMA/video/fyre-festival-founder-charged-wire-fraud-48412121","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.