Transcript for Gadget Gifts 101: Kids' guide to your new tech toys

As you unwrap gifts this morning you may notice some new gadgets. Becky Worley is showing us how to set them up and get the most out of them by turning to the experts. And we know who they are, kids. They're the experts. Good morning, Becky. Good morning. Merry Christmas, aunty robin. Christmas morning, it's all about the kids and everything you unwrapped is really about technology. So who better to get all this gear up and running than you guys. Oh! Huh? How do I set this thing up? To answer that question I've asked my kids and a few of their friends to help. We start with one of the hottest gifts, voices systems. Alexa, how do I set you up? Did you know you can change your name so that podcasts or TV segments about Alexa don't trigger it? We changed Alexa's name to echo. You download the echo app and get to work linking gadgets. Lots of things you already own may work with it. Echo, set the thermostat to 65 degrees. The heat is set to 65. Echo, tell him to start cleaning. Hallelujah, my son is vacuuming. Well, robotic vacuuming. Also be prepared for them to try and buy things off of the echo. Echo, buy a fidget spinner. Pro tip, use the app to install a code so they can't make any purchases. Aw mom. Mommy, can we play on your phone? A lot of toys are app enabled. An app enabled ukulele that teaches your kid to play, awesome. Make sure that you install all those apps on older devices or family iPads. Drones, super hot gift this year but flying a drone is not as easy as you think. Start out inside in a gym or an open room with a high ceiling. Avoid flying outside at first, especially if there's any wind. Oops, watch out for this drone killer. Keep the dog away from wherever you're flying the drone. Jie yikes. A lot of kids got this for Christmas. An instant camera. How do you see the picture before you take it? Kids know nothing about film or that it's expensive. You should think about that before you take like a million photos. They don't understand you can't blow it up and zoom in afterwards. One, two, three. Merry Christmas! This is where our old school skills can help the techie kids. They're the cutest. We have all of these tips on our website but if you run into trouble setting anything up, where can you go to learn about pretty much anything these days? YouTube. Yeah. There's a tutorial for everything, so happy holidays, everybody. Happy holidays. All right, Becky, thank you very much. When in doubt, ask the kids. They always know how to work it out.

