Little girl sobs with joy after discovering her mom is pregnant

More
One soon-to-be big sister broke down in tears at the news that her mom, Alicia Capello, was pregnant with another child.
1:42 | 08/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Little girl sobs with joy after discovering her mom is pregnant
The. I asked yeah. Okay. You don't let me get you guys gonna catch 88. Make me you know on lead. The you know. When is it. Senator Allen truth in it. And as the. I think. Pulled it out moving back less. It's like. Yeah. The. On his got a baby in her belly. Oh. No I'm not only making. If you don't know why I'm committed a little as little as.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49161293,"title":"Little girl sobs with joy after discovering her mom is pregnant","duration":"1:42","description":"One soon-to-be big sister broke down in tears at the news that her mom, Alicia Capello, was pregnant with another child.","url":"/GMA/video/girl-sobs-joy-discovering-mom-pregnant-49161293","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.