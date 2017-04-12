Transcript for Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J recipients of Kennedy Center Honors

Help us kick off the week, and Lara, you'll kick it off with a little "Pop news." Good morning to you, everybody. The Kennedy center honors were held over the weekend. Even though president trump opted not to go that certainly didn't stop this group from enjoying their moment all night long. That reference in honor of Lionel Richie who is one of the elite group of Kennedy center honorees. Rapper ll cool J, singer Gloria estefan, dancer Carmen de lavallade and TV producer extraordinaire Norman Lear who created "All in the family," "The Jeffersons," "Good times," just to name a few. And last night's event was full of firsts. Ll the first rapper to be honored and the youngest honoree at 49 and Gloria estefan is the first cuban-american to receive the award. Congratulations to all of them. The honorees. Also in "Pop news," on this Monday morning, Sunday marked the 25th anniversary of a very important thing for all of us, the text. 1992 right after Bill Clinton was elected aladdin topped the box office, the very first text message was sent from a computer to someone's phone. Now the first phone to phone text happened two years later and the world has never been the same and the first emoji happened four years after that in 1998 in Japan and it was a heart. 2007 marked the first time more Americans sent text messages than made phone calls and as we all know, it is now the preferred method of communication, in fact, as of last Junes the number of text messages per month a staggering 781 billion text messages a month here in the U.S. Alone. Put your phone down. You know what that first text was, what it said. I love you, robin. No. It said merry Christmas. Oh, that's nice. Merry Christmas. Look at you. That's a lot. 781 billion a day. Most from my children. I will say this, though. You talk about preferred method of communication and it is true, so for all the friends you're texting with and decide to call, no, we're texting, don't call when we're texting. I say. I'm a Texter. More texts than phone. What can we do? It happened. Finally the popular game words with friends is being credited for sparking a lasting friendship between two people who otherwise probably never would have met let alone connected. Spencer began playing words from Wednesdays with roz over a year ago. They now have 300 games between them. And they finally met for the first time this weekend. The thing is Spencer is 22. He lives in Harlem. And he had never been to Florida until this trip to visit his pal roz who is 86 and lives in a retirement community. Ah. Here in New York City a minister arranged the meeting, west palm beach. And Spencer's tweet about his excitement for meeting his new pal has been liked over 500,000 times already. They played 300 times. And counting. No word on who -- they didn't share that with us. All about the friendship. It is. That's all I got for you today. Thank you, Lara. Great way to start the week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.