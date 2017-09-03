Transcript for 'GMA' anchors compete in a DIY spring art challenge

Time for "Gma's" ultimate make-off challenge, spring, of course, just around the corner, excited about that so we have a great craft for parents and kids. DIY expert Nicole Farb is back with us. Happy to see you. You too. She, of course, is a sponsor, a partner with our sponsor Michael's which is inviting everyone to get creative with canvas, paint and tape at make/break event in stores this Saturday 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Go by a tore near you and make your own canvas art like we are about to do. Some better than others. Oh, yes. Well, of course. Nobody loves competition more than ginger but first let me ask you, Nicole. Spring break being a great time to do -- if you're not going away, crafts, so talk to us. Activities for kids and did this with my 2-year-old twins last weekend. It's a great activity. I'll show you how to do it. Warrant a couple tips? Yes. Here are the tips. I start by sticking pie stencil on and spreading it. So just so you know we all have different stencils then we have a canvas underneath so you smooth it out. Smooth it out. I call this the squirt and snap. Use a lot of this glue like this and get it everywhere. T.J. Is getting a head cart. So squirt and nap then you brush, brush, brush. I'll let you go that when we start the camera -- start the competiti competition. The last thing, you can make a glitter mix like this. It's pretty. And you have that here. Then shake, shake, take and go. So, guys, we'll get the competition started. We're going to do our own. You'll tell us who would be the glitter champion of the world. Glitter crown is. One, two, three. Make. Okay. Ready, brush, brush. Brush, brush, snap. Brush, brush, brush. Awesome. Stop being so good at it, ginger. Ginger has her glitter out. Shake, shake, shake of the get your glitter going. Ah. Ah. There we go. There we go. Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.