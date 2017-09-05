Transcript for 'GMA' announces 2017 Summer Concert Series lineup

We are back nour with our summer block party feeding people right here in the middle of times square and revealing our concert series lineup. We have announced at the top of the 8:00 hour green day will kick it off but that's just the start. So many incredible performers lined up so are you guys ready? Here is our 2017 summer concert series lineup presented by king's hawaiian. Let's light things up and ignite the hottest summertime party in the park. It all starts Friday, may 19th with the one, the only green day. Hey, are you ready? Rise and shine everybody. So how do you follow that? Well, how about with Florida Georgia line and Nelly taking over the park together. Good morning, America. That's just our first two Fridays. Now get a load of this epic lineup. The women of fifth harmony, imagine dragons, the chainsmokers. Good morning, America. The lumineers, little big town, Beebe, big Sean, lady anti-bell LE. Alessia CARA, linkin park and Jason derulo, let lose with Dierks Bentley Friday mornings only on -- Good morning America. Wake up. We are going to light this up. It's "Gma's" summer concert series presented by king's hawaiian. ??? That is a great, great lineup. Awesome lineup. And there is more. We're so excited to bring out our special surprise. Who is going to help with another big announcement? He's doing it right now for us. Come on out, multiplatinum country superstar, Dierks Bentley. Hi, buddy. Good to see you. You're about to kick off a big world tour. We got a huge summer lined up so fun out on the road. Some great other bands, really fun summer. And one of your stops on "Gma." Yeah. A special surprise. Summer of block party teaming up with king's hawaiian and "Gma" to find out who throws the best block party. My band will show up, whoever wins and play a concert in their hometown in I have details this. Is really important. You have -- you have to submit a photo or short video of a previous block party you've had, tell us in 200 words why "Gma," king's hawaiian and Dierks should help you throw the ultimate block party. All you need to do is go to goodmorningamerica.com/block party to find out those details. I have one question. Am I eligible. You're going to submit a video? What town are we going to. Coming here to New York. You're coming right back doing a concert. Speakers right here and party is already going on with these guys. Absolutely. We're so fortunate to have you as a part of this. Thank you, man. It's so fun. I had a chance to play two years ago and it was such a great series. So great. The lineup is amazing so this will be fun with a little twist on it taking it out of New York and taking it to someone's hometown. Excited to see where we wind up. Could be your hometown. Getting in the block party spirit and over to ginger getting it started with king's hawaiian. Yes, we are. So I am here with celebrity chef Marc Forgione coming up with a couple of king's hawaiian inspired dishes and got to bring burgers. So what are we doing? I don't know about you but in the summertime block parties are a huge part of it. When I get invited to a block party I can't just show up with hamburgers and hot dogs, I got to do something a little outside the box. As expected. Of course, so with king's hawaiian bread, they're really sweet and fluffy and believe it or not, I've actually made a panini pressed hamburger. Yum. Which sounds crazy but all the sugar and sweetness of the bread gives you a nice crunch. Tell us quick. The cabbage, again, I can't just shake slaw because everybody is like that's it? We didn't invite you for your looks. So we actually marinated -- we actually marinated it in the barbecue sauce overnight then grill the cabbage and chop it up. We got to go. We'll have the recipe on our

