You guys are awesome. Great audience this morning. And 2017 has been a tough time. Natural disasters and uplifting acts of kindness spreading so much hope to everyone. Here's a look back at the year's biggest stories and some the most memorable moments on "Gma." ??? ??? we're all about a good life you wasn't believe it till you see this is going to be a fun time ??? ??? yeah we're all about a good time ??? ??? yeah we're all about a good time energy come follow me oh it's going to be a good life ??? if all right, put the brakes on. It's about to get started in just a sec. Breaking -- Breaking. Breaking news. Here in London. Austria. Manchester. The city of Houston. ??? Gunman opened fire around 10:08 P.M. Las Vegas time. More than 200 people injured. I'm thinking am I going to die? The slaughter in that church behind me. I saw bodies with a lot of blood. This town is in complete shock. That church is my family. Oh, my god. Reporter: 29-year-old inspired by ISIS used this rented try plowing into crowds. I need an ambulance. Over the weekend in charlottesville backing a battleground between white supremacists and counterprotesters. Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old killed. We condemn this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. ??? I, Donald John trump, do solemnly swear -- ??? America is back. The massive amount of people, men and women, who came out for the women's March. Seven years the subs tried to repeal Obamacare. The deciding vote senator John McCain voted no. At least 20 top officials have either been fired or resigned. Tom price, Steve Bannon, Anthony scaramucci, reince Priebus, Sean spicer and, of course, general Michael Flynn. President trump firing FBI director James Comey. I was fired because of the Russia investigation. Addison Russell. Russia's election meddleing. So president Putin did prefer Donald Trump. Those are fake news and this is slander. ??? It is ISIS, the military believes, that killed those four Americans. Serving in Niger. You have a lot of questions. Why took them 48 hours to find my husband. War of words with north Korea. Firing several missiles. This was once again Kim Jong-un flecking his muscle. Quickly. Suicide bomber set off an explosion at an Ariana grande concert. Oh, my god. Prime minister Theresa may warning another attack could be imminent. My life flashed before my eyes. ??? Hurricane -- Hurricane Harvey. This is a sobering experience. The longest named storm to torture Texas now in history. Water is already to your chest. It's going to be okay. I promise you it's going to be okay. Hurricane Irma. Irma. She's wins are unbelievable. Hurricane Irma is right over us right now. Hurricane MARIA. You can see the number of downed power lines. To hear everything crumbling around us. Sonoma county and these fires are on the move. The scene is apocalyptic. Holy cow. ??? Explosive new allegations about Harvey Weinstein. I got to get help. Nearly 30 accusers and counting. He kept coming back at me and I just fled. We are seeing person after person coming forward. The list facing accusations growing. Our exclusive with superstar Terry crews with allegations against the high-powered Hollywood executive. I have never felt more emasculated. What do you hope comes of this? You know, people need to be held accountable. ??? At the oscars. There's a mistake. "Moonlight," you guys won best picture. You heard them say it's "Moonlight." I didn't even know what to did. Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, yes. Show us the ring please. The most viewed song ever. ??? Despacito ??? ??? despacito ??? ??? ??? I'm tired of waking up alone I just want to feel good ??? Pop. ??? ??? you and me we can dance the night away ??? Good. ??? Feel good. Hello. Is anybody out they. Certain words you find funny? Yeah. Who -- He said poo. Poop? That's my point right there. Big day coming up, August 21st. Total solar eclipse. As robin said -- Like a karaoke thing. Did somebody give Lucy a sedative? Hey, Lucy, hey. She's like -- a polar bear. Nothing like a dog's love. Ah. Thirsty? Still karaoke. The flashlights on. Tack a look at this video, a chicken the size of a dog. That's one big mother clucker. Amy's got a 35-second windup there and then cracks herself up. She's still laughing about it. She's going to go all day. This air combat in the southwest right about here and then this area right about here are going to have a shadow for my belly because I'm pregnant. There' there's Adrian. Every now and then I fall apart and I need you more than ever. Ready to have a good time this morning. Good morning. Good morning. Good morning. Good morning. Good morning, America. ??? Beautiful audience. I like the audience. Like we're all having breakfast. This helps get us started. ??? Showtime ??? ??? guess who is back again ??? ??? Come on, big daddy. Show up. Get George up. It was either that or die of strangulation. What's my choice. That's called how you train a man. Sweating. Push-up. Sit-up, yoga. No. No. Pilates. Oh, you're sweating. Yoga/smoga. Hot yoga. All right. Hot yoga, really? What if one day you woke up and found you had a twin. These two were separated at birth and now they're about to meet in person for the first time. Come on out and meet your sister. How does it feel to have your sister back? It felt like there was somebody missing so it was like now it's complete. One coach who in that auditorium right there is about to get the surprise of his life. I'm told you're the heart and soul of the bobcats. Is that true. Yes, that's true. Coach Phillip Rhodes has coached football, track and field for 30 years. All: Thank you for everything. You are "Gma's" supercoach and you, my friend, are going to the super bowl. A bus driver, mom of five has been bringing the holiday spirit to those in need for the past 16 years and penny organized a Turkey feast for hundreds in her community. There's no words for this. Penny, would you please open the box? And show everybody what is inside. Those are keys. To a brand-new redesigned tenth generation Honda accord. Penny, you deserve it ??? we will size ??? Mattress Mack owner of gallery furniture did so much. Opening his store doors for exactly you had nowhere else to go. The wonderful Houston community that's done so much so it's our obligation to give back. Five years ago I had my life-saving bone marrow transplant. Happy birthday, robin. 70% of the time people need a bone marrow transplant. They weren't fortunate to someone someone in the family like I was blessed to have this woman right here. A.J. And his family received a life-changing diagnosis. We found out it was actually leukemia. The family turned to be the match. A.j.'s match is here. Are you ready to meet her? ??? Why did you want to be a donor? Because it's the right thing to do. Thank you for saving my life. Honey, come on. You got to clap. Come on, George. ??? Break the season ??? ??? I want to dance you and me ??? How many of you think you can dance? ??? Feel the groove. I want to wake up with you. Feel the music? Feel it? ??? I want to touch you. You have no idea what a privilege it is to be able to say good morning to America. ??? I want to touch you and feel it such a feeling ??? Come on, big daddy. Hey! What a year it has been. What a year it has been and, George, what's the most surprising moment of the year for you. Besides getting strangled by Tiffany? That's one of my favorites. Basically every day of this year was a surprise. I mean this is a brand-new thing. We got a reminder of how long this year has bee and how much has happened but you compound that with something we've never seen before, a president who tweets every morning, 6:45 almost every morning we have some news breaking tweet which completely changes our morning and our day and has been a surprise. It's been an emotional roller coaster but it's not over and may get more surprises, hopefully they're all good ones into 2018, grab every moment. Pack a lot in ten days. So true. I definitely teared up a -- thosetwins. The twins. That was the most moving story. Very. A lot of great stories. And pregnant this year. Yes, I sure do. That better be over in a couple days. It is great to sit here with all of you every day. It really is and a great year it's been and great future we have on this show and want too give a great shoutout to the team that put that amazing piece together. Our producer Matt Knox, Jason Robby, Amanda Keegan, editors Dane and Sabel pauly-crass to -- Everybody watching at home should understand to put a piece like that takes a whole year, like making a feature film. They did an amazing job. Everybody, we'll be right

