Transcript for 'GMA' celebrates the graduation of a veteran and mother of two

Time to celebrate our graduates with "Gma's" class of 2017 and this morning, we have an incredible story of resilience. This graduate is a veteran of the military. She's a mother of two who wanted to get a degree and create a better future for her children and she rediscovered her passions along the way. Meet her. Hi, I'm Danielle Joliet, class of 2017, graduate at Penn state and this is my story. I kind of woke up one day like wanting a better life and for me that was going into the united States army. Reporter: 34-year-old Danielle Joliet's military career spanned a decade enlisting at 17 to escape a troubled youth. My identity very much got wrapped up in alcohol and drugs and then as I went into the army, I started to gain a little bit of confidence with the structure of the military and really started to flourish. It was the first time that I saw that I could be a lot more. Reporter: But her struggles with substance abuse continued and then she became pregnant at 18 with son Randy. It was a wake-up call. I knew when I would look at him that I had to do better. Reporter: And she did. Danielle deployed to Baghdad in 2008 but suffered an injury that ended her military career. When they first medevac'd me out I thought I was going to go back, not being able to come home with my unit was painful. Reporter: Danielle met and married fellow soldier Brendan and together they welcomed Patrick in 2011. A new chapter for her young family. When I look at my two kids I want them to have access to education. It's why it was important for me to come back and get an education. She chased her dream of a college degree, enrolled at Penn state university and thrived once again finding structure in her life and discovering her passion for helping others, especially her fellow veterans. We are still a reputation of the men and women that still serve and bring honor to them by the service that we do as veterans. Reporter: Danielle is also an advocate for the collegiate recovery community. Hearing how these students had overcome their addictions that I learned how to maintain recovery over my own. Reporter: She was honored as a 2017 outstanding adult student. Danielle Joliet. Reporter: Graduating as student marshal with a 4.0 GPA. The 17-year-old version of myself could see me today and someone told her that you would be graduating the top of your class at Penn state, I would have never believed it. Reporter: Soaring against great odds and her family could not be more proud. It is definitely like super inspiring to go to college now that I know that my mother has done it. Give me a hug. Ah. Ah. I love you. Give me a hug. I like that little one. Group hug. Group hug. Please welcome Danielle. Danielle. Proud military brat so this really hit close to home what you have been -- you just graduated on Sunday, right? I did. So what's next? Well, I'm wasting no time. I start grad school in a week. I've been hired on at the university as a collegial recovery program assistant. Wow. And I don't plan to walk away from my veterans at all. I'll remain a mentor to them. It's great what she's doing. Veterans, you can't forget about them. How are you able to turn it around? We watched your story but to know the path that you were going down and you turned it around. The ability to reframe my story is a true gift and it's just by grace and that grace came from looking at my family and knowing that they believed in me so I began to believe in myself. Yeah, your family and part of your family is right here. Look. Oh, look at your son. So proud of you. And your hubby. Yes. We'll get a group hug after this like how you asked before. What has it meant to you to model for your children to show them to never give up? You can reframe your life. I want those boys to know the ability to reframe their story will always be there. They can take what is negative and turn it something positive and that there's always a lesson to be learned. Always a lesson to be learned. Now, don't you like Broadway? Don't you like Broadway? Are you big into the different shows and stuff like that. Yes, I absolutely love acting and I love plays and it's amazing. Oh, my goodness. Well, since you said that, you want your golden ticket? You're going to go to "Charlie and the chocolate factory". Four tickets, so come on up here. I want the family to come up here. Yes. So you give this to four family. Four tickets. Can we bring the beautiful roses. You know, mother's day is coming up. Come on up, both of you. Come on. Daddy. So, we've got the play to go to. The afternoon show and then we're going to go to carmine's. Come on. Early, early mother's day gift. That's amazing. And, again, I have to say thank you as my father was in the military I'm a proud military brat, thank you for your service then, thank you for your service now. We appreciate it very much.

