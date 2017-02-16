Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals: The best bargains on winter beauty products

Tory Johnson is here and our "Gma" glam squad, glam squad, look at them, hard at work. Our makeup artists and stylists using these products we'll show today on our audience members. You got it. And, Tory, great audience members to agree to have that done. That's right. And our audience excited to hear what we got. First we got from Lauren Geller, 50 different products and give you another insider tip, Elena, our makeup artist used all of the eye and blush products on robin. Big assortment including some of their best-selling waterproof gel eyeliner, color correcting foundation, spackle. If you love the brand, stock up. If you don't know it but want to give it a try -- I use the spackle. You do? Normally 17 to 66 and slashed it in half, 8.50 to $33. Makeup eraser. This is so cool. Just a little washcloth like this. Dip it in water and removes makeup. It is an alternative to disposable wipe, super soft to your skin depending on the size and package you choose, $12 to $40, 6 to $20. When you want a deeper clean for every day, Michael Todd, the soniclear twice. Might be taped down. I had one back here for you. So these are all new colors, plus, the new one they created for men based on demand for men. Carbon fiber. Two different heads. Face and body. It's also waterproof so use it in the shower, rechargeable base, all of it right here and a big discount normally $149 slashed by 67%, $49. $49. That's good, I'm glad they made it for men too. Exactly although men can use the pink ones too. I use those. I'm not ashamed of my face game. Touchback. Super cool. Two different products. Touchback pro to cover up gray roots. Eight different shades. That is 60 uses in here, or look at that. My man is bald and he's like, yeah, he wants it. And brand-new also for us is this is the brow pen and so when you want to -- I love how you're paying attention. So cool. Enhance the shape and the fullness of brows with a brow pen, five different shades of that. This is great between salon visits, touchback pro. Can't go wrong, normally $20 to $25. Slashed in half, $10 to $12.50. Love it, love it. Big assortment from a company called marula pure beauty. This is the nut found inside and inside little kernels are where the pure oil comes from so we have a variety of deeply moisturizing products for hair and face, intense moisturizing for hair, a phenomenal face oil. Just a big assortment to choose from, $28 to $58 all slashed in half so starting at $14 for great, great treatments. Marula. And bio republic and fell in love with their masks. Big assortment -- you can't go wrong with pomegranate crush. Cucumber breeze. Smell good. Do really great things for your face for smoothing, illuminating. Singles and packages depending what you choose, $5 to $72, this one is $2.50 to $36. Great job, Tory. All right. You know what's so amazing, our audience is going home with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.