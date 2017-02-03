Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Discounts on products from women-run companies

because you're here and when you are here it is some special "Deals & steals." All the bargains we have this morning are from companies run by women. You got it, baby. Women mean business. Let's get started. We partnered with all these companies and people starting with Susie batiste, a mom of three. She affectionately calls three stinky boys and all she wanted was a bathroom with a good scent and so it's not air freshener but -- just testing it as Susie says spritz the bowl before you go and no one will ever know in that's toilet spray. Essential oils. Susie has sold 20 million bottles of pouporri and in addition to the bathroom spray there is a foot spray, this woman knows what's up. She knows what she's talking about. Huge following on this product and exceptional price. You will get a full set depending on the scents that you choose. What do they start at. Normally $50. Slashed that by 52%. $24. Get rid of the scent. There you go. Next up mall. Mally roncal, she was on a premed track and decided to ditch premed and go for her passion which was beauty and she traveled the country for a decade doing a lot of faces that you might know. Beyonce, J. Lo, Mariah. And what happened was fans started saying, I want that glow too. All those women, the big thing and they have that gorgeous glow. I want that Mally glow. So she created a line of products specifically to give women that glow. Everything from primers, foundations, for contouring, sculpting to give a gorgeous glow. All of our makeup artists at "Gma" use it, Elena was telling me at the oscars, robin had that glorjs glow. Mally products give everyone that gorgeous glow and we have them for an incredible deal. Normally depending on the product you choose or set you choose, $24 to $60. Everything today slashed in half. $12 to 30 plus Mally is giving us free shipping. Whoa! Anything that's free, right. I have one of these for you to hold so you feel how super soft it is. They design jewelry and all kinds of accessories using really fabulous fabric, color, mat terns, this scarf year round ombre comes in three beautiful colors and you can wear it a variety of ways. It's such a stunning piece for either warmth or style or a combination of both and a really spectacular deal. This particular one, $98, slashed by 70%. $29 and free shipping from kevia. Can't beat it. That is really nice and soft. Gorgeous. Next up Amelia rose, brought a couple to touch. Amelia rose, six years ago sent me earrings and said I wonder if you'd like these for "Deals & steals." I left law and am now into jewelry design. You go from premed to makeup and law to jewelry. You don't have to stay stuck if you don't like what you're doing, change, change. Go for what you like. I brought them into the studio and de'andre and robin said these are elegant, exquisite, lightweight and affordable. So spectacular and all of these new colors. You can't go wrong with these. Depending on the style that you choose, $49 to $69, everything slashed by 58%, $19 to $29 for Amelia rose. Gorgeous. Really beautiful, beautiful things. And what do we have here? So, this is from robin's hometown. Hometown pride. 15 years they've been making these products and first started in her kitchen of three generations of Mississippi women and expanded into a store and partnered with another pass area business called Dorothy Roberts, robin's nest. Robin's sister. They created a line the lucimarian collection to honor the love, life and faith of Mrs. Roberts and would come into the store, pass soap and they would burst with pride saying she liked a particular scent so created a line specifically for her. This is the very first time we're seeing it. Can I put a little -- can I just dab a little? It's got skeet magnolia, a little Orange blossom. That's really good. If you could sort of bottle the essence of the Roberts family, the lucimarian collection is it. They employ so many people in the area. They are the pride of the town. Robin is -- she's not here but she's promised me she's obsessed from everything from them. Not just her mom's collection and promises you will be too. I'm going to walk around and you guys are sniffing my hand. Normally $25, everything from them cut in half, $3.25 to $12.50. And I mean, robin is so excite. Dorothy has put so much into the collect. She has a beautiful store. Pass soap has done so much in that community so got to love them. Got to love them and these products are awesome. Everyone, you know what you're going home with products from -- from Mally beauty and poo-pourri. We partnered them for great deals and get the details on our website. Coming up makeup artist

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.