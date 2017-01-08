'GMA' Hot List: Actor Idris Elba says he wants to be a 'GMA' anchor

More
Plus, the infamous Chicago Cubs fan who interfered with a foul ball in 2003 is forgiven by the team, and the "GMA" anchors celebrate "Dog-ust 1st," or Aug. 1, the unofficial birthday for all rescue dogs.
1:09 | 08/01/17

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Actor Idris Elba says he wants to be a 'GMA' anchor
62 hot lips from GMA today this. Redemption for an infamous Chicago Cubs fan Steve Hartman who agreement that moment and if you're the foul ball got pounded them on the cubs fans becomes vague enough to know the World Series ring the curse is over 108 years but a lot of cubs fans. Think it went longer than it should they blame him for the last thirteen years. All of the current losing now what happened them. He fell off the map the sky disappeared he just wants to go back to his life and he left the multnomah and public ring ceremony will be that it won't drug first pitch not go to seeing in seventh and extra that we had to take him out for the longest in the what I want to bring our freedom and the new guided new income. Nobody sat down here I'm not going on the still morning two from the. And that more. Our process and updated August 1 but around here were calling it until August 4 worst. Good day for all of rescue dogs happy birthday to. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48974303,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Actor Idris Elba says he wants to be a 'GMA' anchor","duration":"1:09","description":"Plus, the infamous Chicago Cubs fan who interfered with a foul ball in 2003 is forgiven by the team, and the \"GMA\" anchors celebrate \"Dog-ust 1st,\" or Aug. 1, the unofficial birthday for all rescue dogs.","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-actor-idris-elba-gma-anchor-48974303","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
