Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: CDC official says flu season is peaking early this year

62 hot lips from GMA today. Through thick CC takes. This strain of the flu it why it's so bad in Weatherford to be certain of it right now we know that this particular virus does cause more cases and it can be awards this year he influences seasons started earlier and it seems to be peaking right about now lots of cases happening in lots of states all the same time. This is different kind of a hot whereas they they popped the question. You know how much I love my family and my sister Sally at chain is an icon in New Orleans has been on the morning show there for so long she is going to be retiring in February. These are refund due and I'm doing. And you tears of joy they really are he's done so much for the community it. I'm happy. You have mourning for the. We're here because my mom or dad they would have to put up between the two of us in the morning I'm. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.