'GMA' Hot List: Demi Lovato fights to 'take the stigma away' from mental illness

More
Plus, one Amazon Alexa device predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl this year, and a little girl has a meltdown after learning she's getting a baby brother.
1:10 | 01/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Demi Lovato fights to 'take the stigma away' from mental illness
Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today sent a half affects so many people we need to take the state modeling from and then it's what you're doing here. Yes it with your announcement and you have a partner cash tender calf senate isn't so cast sinners is treatment center area and how woman's program that I actually felt oddly actually bringing cast on tore sell low. It's basic for me like that their possession. Before the concerts and welcome to speak on tour. You know people. Sony making Super Bowl predictions Amazon's Alexa. During the actors well Felix who do you think will win the Super Bowl EH EL ES Eagles. For the Rodriguez handled better look. Little bit BN is learning she's having a brother or sister and she sent him one thing I can't do. I'd have a brother. Know that you. Sand that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52588278,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Demi Lovato fights to 'take the stigma away' from mental illness ","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, one Amazon Alexa device predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl this year, and a little girl has a meltdown after learning she's getting a baby brother. ","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-demi-lovato-fights-stigma-mental-52588278","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.