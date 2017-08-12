'GMA' Hot List: Illness-crowd sourcing app for flu season

Plus, Melissa McCarthy shines as guest host on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
1:09 | 12/08/17

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Illness-crowd sourcing app for flu season
Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. Lot of people trying to find innovative ways to make city don't get the flu and a good thing. Apps are now hailed exactly one in particular it's an illness crowd sourcing after the because you were all the sick people. It's a hypochondriac I really just a studio problem. This is a way that people are saying OK I don't feel well social media picking up. It's taking some time off to be with a Stanley but he left his late night show in severe. Very capable hands was McCarthy Justin falls costume she would retrieve the candy cane in the gingerbread Mohammed and then the menorah what I'm looking up at night Melissa's parents you know I don't really competitive. It came Melissa made out well who love their daughters more than. Brain Lara an op personal Christmas gift. It's really. Oh isn't a beer bottle opener. Just like you USANA look fantastic I recommend you do and what they did. Hawaiian open up paying for next. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

