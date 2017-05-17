'GMA' Hot List: Kerry Washington discusses all the nose-picking that occurs on the 'Scandal' set

Plus, the "GMA" anchors try out Instagram's new filters.
1:10 | 05/17/17

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Kerry Washington discusses all the nose-picking that occurs on the 'Scandal' set
Here's his 62 hot lip from GMA today. The one and only Kerry Washington games here everybody. Here's a question. Three myself that split what they wrote on the but let's thank you guys have a lot of fun behind the scene from him about what's with all dependent on August 5 getting. I do a lot of has been my unknowns and Tony Goldwyn I think it's definitely hurt me to not take myself that seriously and encourage Tony they did they keep them thinking it has to compete with my nose picking conceded Mike when other people have obviously. It's the grammys take it off Matt Chad unveiling its new. They feel they're they've got these eight based filters that in mr. Graham rolled out today you can do them very similar early to tell how you would actually do anything on your snaps Chad it's a little small for your head Michael your crowd Amy now under the ice cream we're gonna switch. Not right. This and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

