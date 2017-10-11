Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about kids and dairy allergies

Here's a 62 hot lips from GMA today. Fear about food averages mostly hear about nuts right what do we know about deer reality you hear about not a lot but Gary and milk are very common in fact about 2.5 percent of kids under the age of three milk and dairy are their most common allergy it's probably easier to know what you can eat and what you canteen and with the three year old or someone who's just barely verbal can be really really typical. Yes we all have been seeing it that weird symbol changing your eye to an aid and adding a question mark in a box it was really frustrating making a lot of people crazy like myself both. That's some good news there is now sixty just need to install the latest update which unhappy. What they about the movie here want talk about what is kissing scene between you will is it right there in the script I read it and I laughed then. I laughter and I did it. Everybody laughed him. Hi hey you know he did his seven years on SNL I did my six years and third rock both of us gave up Shane long ago. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.