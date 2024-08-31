Rapper Fatman Scoop, known for hits with Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey, dies at 53

Fatman Scoop, the rapper known for the 90s hit "Be Faithful" and his collaborations with Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey and Timbaland, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 53.

"It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop," a statement posted to his official Instagram account said.

The rapper suffered a medical emergency Friday while performing in Hamden, Connecticut, and was taken to the hospital, the mayor of the town said earlier in a statement on Facebook.

"On behalf of the Town of Hamden, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaac Freeman, known as Fatman Scoop," Mayor Lauren Garrett said Saturday. "He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park."

The New York-born artist, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, was headlining the "Green & Gold Party" in Hamden at the time.

In this Nov. 10, 2023, file photo, Fatman Scoop hosts Fridayz Live '23 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Naomi Rahim/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

His family took to Instagram to confirm the news on Saturday: "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life." The statement added that he "was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend."

The rapper was known for his 1999 club jam "Be Faithful," which sampled Faith Evans' "Love Like This," and his guest performances on "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "It's Like That" by Mariah Carey.

In 2005, Fatman Scoop, along with Elliott and Ciara, won the Grammy for best music video for "Lose Control." The song was also nominated for best rap song. He won a Soul Train Music Award for the track.

Known for his booming voice and hype-man personality, the rapper also collaborated with Lil Jon, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston and Pitbull, among other artists.

He was also a contestant on "Celebrity Big Brother" in the United Kingdom.

"Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time," Elliott said in a statement posted to X on Saturday. "Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten."

He is survived by two children.