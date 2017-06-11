'GMA' Hot List: Luke Bryan opens up about how he overcame a family tragedy

More
Plus, the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years described her victory as a "pinch me" moment, and a student who rapped about cells for extra credit in his biology class speaks out about his viral fame.
1:10 | 11/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Luke Bryan opens up about how he overcame a family tragedy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50972365,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Luke Bryan opens up about how he overcame a family tragedy","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years described her victory as a \"pinch me\" moment, and a student who rapped about cells for extra credit in his biology class speaks out about his viral fame. ","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-luke-bryan-opens-overcame-family-50972365","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.