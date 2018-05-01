'GMA' Hot List: Sean Spicer reacts to details in Trump tell-all

More
Spicer speaks to George Stephanopoulos, and Gretchen Carlson shares her vision for rebuilding the Miss America Organization to empower women in #MeToo era.
3:00 | 01/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Sean Spicer reacts to details in Trump tell-all

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52169955,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Sean Spicer reacts to details in Trump tell-all ","duration":"3:00","description":"Spicer speaks to George Stephanopoulos, and Gretchen Carlson shares her vision for rebuilding the Miss America Organization to empower women in #MeToo era.","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-sean-spicer-reacts-details-trump-52169955","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.