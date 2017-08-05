Now Playing: 'GMA' 2016 Summer Concert Series Lineup

Now Playing: 'GMA' reveals Summer Concert Series opening act

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their romance public

Now Playing: Paula Hawkins says she even scared herself writing 'Into the Water'

Now Playing: Student from Compton shares how he got accepted into Harvard University

Now Playing: Mom surprised with $25,000 to help throw baby showers for military families

Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon teases 'Big Little Lies' news with Instagram photo

Now Playing: Debra Winger on how 'An Officer and a Gentleman' was almost never released

Now Playing: Michelle Obama delivers message to 2017 graduates

Now Playing: Instagram launches the mental health awareness campaign #HereForYou

Now Playing: 10-year-old fights off nearly 9-foot alligator in Florida

Now Playing: Authorities search for motive in double murder of Boston doctors

Now Playing: Penn State frat brother says he 'didn't know what to do' about unconscious pledge

Now Playing: Penn State fraternity brothers face charges in student's death

Now Playing: North Korea allegedly detains 4th US citizen

Now Playing: Man trapped in mineshaft pulled to safety

Now Playing: Wildfires sweep across the Southeast

Now Playing: Emmanuel Macron wins French election

Now Playing: Congress takes on health care, Russian investigation