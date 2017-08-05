'GMA' reveals Summer Concert Series opening act

"Good Morning America" reveals the first performance of the 2017 GMA Summer Concert Series.
1:01 | 05/08/17

Transcript for 'GMA' reveals Summer Concert Series opening act
