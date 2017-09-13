Transcript for How to get a good night's sleep

I'm glad she's getting it out there for a lot who suffers from it. Who has trouble suffering from not sleeping? There are new ways to help get a better night sleep and the CDC says up to 70 million people, that means we're not alone, have sleep or wakefulness disorders. Our Becky Worley, well, she's one of them getting great tips from a sleep coach. ??? Reporter: Time, 2:45 A.M. Location, Oakland, California. Good morning to you, Becky. Good morning, Lara. Reporter: Job, west coast correspondent for an east coast morning show. Great tips as always, Becky Worley, we thank you. Reporter: After my 5:00 A.M. Live shots I'm usually back to bed. This shift work can lead to problems like insomnia. The worst is when it's my day off and I wake up at 3:00 A.M. Anyways then it takes me a while to get back to sleep. Joy. My short-term memory can get weird. Wait. Why did I come in here? I am a sleep mess. Enter this sleep coach. We help you find those nooks and crannies of where the underlying issues may be and then help you get back on track with your sleep. Reporter: Mara has me log my sleep, caffeine intake and alcohol consumption and investigates my sleep space. Okay, so I see the blackout shades. Yeah. Those are key. Yeah, absolutely key. Reporter: She makes suggestions like with my right before bed Facebook habit. The amber light settle is like the night shift. You can put it on and schedule it. What happens a lot of times is right before bed people are exposed to blue light and then they'll have a hard time falling asleep. Reporter: She looks at my fellow. You want to visualize a line coming from the top of your scalp coming down your forehead down through your nose, lip, chin, neck, chest, all the way down to your belly button. Reporter: When we talk about what wakes me up in the night, a surprising culprit is identified. A lot of types people don't think about, well, what noises can my pets or how can they make me up at night. She leaves three three practical steps to improve lie sleep. Noise, wear earplugs when I can and at the least -- Taking off the dog collar to eliminate the noise at night. Eat earlier and cut alcohol. Final finally, chill. The problem, emotions we haven't dealt with can bubble up at night. Monkey brain. Exactly. Reporter: So to process feelings she advises multiple check-ins where you breathe deeply, do a gut check and feel your feelings before you go to bed. So a lot of the best ways to improve your sleep actually happen out of the bedroom. Yes. It's not just, okay, what's happening in the bedroom or how much sleep did you get at night but what's happening the whole day. All right, good advice for all of us. A lot of good advice there. I could have told Becky to the to go right to bed after a live shot. You got to power through, girl. We'll all be sleeping good tonight if we follow her advice.

