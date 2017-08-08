Google fires employee behind controversial anti-diversity memo

CEO Sundar Pichai sent a note to employees about the person who wrote an internal memo that criticized Google's efforts to promote diversity in its workforce, saying the staffer violated the company's code of conduct.
1:47 | 08/08/17

Transcript for Google fires employee behind controversial anti-diversity memo

