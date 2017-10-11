Transcript for GOP Senate candidate accused of molesting 14-year-old girl

We move on to growing calls for Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore to drop out of his race after "The Washington post" reported he had sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s. Three other women came forward saying Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers as well and the charges exploded across capitol hill but Moore is defiant and our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is in Birmingham with the latest. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: George, good morning to you. That's right. Overnight Roy Moore on Twitter saying he will fight on and that the forces of evil will lie and here in Birmingham, caller after caller on both A.M. And F.M. Radio stations expressing support for Moore wondering if it's a dirty political trick. This as ABC news has spoken to nearly every woman mentioned in that "The Washington post" article and all of them tell us they stand by their story. This morning, the Republican party reeling over accusations their senate candidate from Alabama, Roy Moore, allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl and pursued other teenage girls when he was in his 30s. It's a devastating nasty story. If the revelations, if that's true, I don't believe that there would be any place for him in the senate. Reporter: "The Washington post" speaking to four women including Leigh Corfman now 53. She says she was 14 when Moore then an assistant district attorney took her to his home and told the payment he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpant, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear. She says she remembers thinking, I wanted it over with. I wanted out. Corfman's mother who learned about the incident years later confirmed her daughter's account to ABC news. Moore is a hard line conservative Christian and former Alabama chief justice. Homosexual conduct should be illegal. Reporter: He became a hero to some when he refused to remove a ten commandments monument from a judicial building and as a senate candidate had a far right platform. Crime, corruption, immorality, abortion, sodomy, sexual perversion sweep our land. Reporter: Now Moore may be losing GOP support. The president also believes if these allegations are true, judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside. Reporter: At least ten Republican lawmakers have said Moore should step down'allegations are true. Moore has denied the accusations calling them completely false and a desperate political attack. And some are still standing by him. An Alabama politician telling "The Washington examiner," take Joseph and Mary, Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus. Steve Bannon one of Moore's biggest supporters describing a story as a hit piece. But it's interesting, the bezos Amazon "Washington post" that dropped that dime on Donald Trump is the same bezos Amazon "Washington post" that dropped the dime this afternoon on judge Roy Moore. Reporter: Sean hannity saying this on his show. There is no sexual -- there's kissing involved and then they're saying this one encounter -- And consensual. Reporter: Hannity later said he misspoke. That he didn't mean the 14-year-old gave consent. But he still questioned the timing of the allegations coming just weeks before the December 12th election. It is morally repug annapolis, it has no place in our society. Here's the thing, in any of these cases, it is sometimes you have to look at the truth here. How do we ascertain what happened 38 years ago? Reporter: Now, Moore and his supporters are describing all of this as a plot by Democrats to destroy Moore but "The Washington post" says they spoke with more than 30 people during the time of those allegations and that 14-year-old girl who had the relationship at the time who is now older says that she's voted for Republicans and recently even voted for president trump.

