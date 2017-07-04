Gorsuch's potential impact on the Supreme Court

More
ABC News' legal analyst Dan Abram reports on the key, tie-breaking vote that Judge Neil Gorsuch is expected to bring to the Supreme Court.
1:45 | 04/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gorsuch's potential impact on the Supreme Court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46645344,"title":"Gorsuch's potential impact on the Supreme Court","duration":"1:45","description":"ABC News' legal analyst Dan Abram reports on the key, tie-breaking vote that Judge Neil Gorsuch is expected to bring to the Supreme Court.","url":"/GMA/video/gorsuchs-potential-impact-supreme-court-46645344","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.