Transcript for Government shutdown could be a 1st with GOP in control

there is a shutdown. The president tweeting. I want to bring in Matthew dowd for Mo on that. And the president many says the Democrats needed to pass it but blames them. They want illegal immigration and borders, shut down coming. So this gets into the question of who will bear the blame for this shutdown? This would be the first time it happened with Republicans in control of the house, the senate and the white house. Oh, I am sorry. I thought you were talking to Jon. This is a high stakes poker game. If this was a Texas hold 'em tournament the Democrats' hole cards are much higher. The last time one party held all this and a shutdown occurred in the '70s, that historical president where Jimmy Carter ended up losing the presidency in 1980 and Democrats lost seats in the house in the senate in 1978 is not a good precedent so right now I think the odds favor if there is a shutdown politically it's going to benefit the Democrats. And coming on the year anniversary, would come on the year anniversary if it comes of the president's inauguration and he heads into his second year, the lowest approval rating for any president starting a second year. Yeah, George, the traditional gift as you know of a first anniversary is paper. And I think this president wants a bill written on paper he can sign on his first anniversary all headed to a situation, very unpopular president and congress and Republican party, the Democrats are not that much more popular. It's a perfect storm of bad politics in a midterm election year that could cause huge problems come November. Long day in the capital. Matt dowd, thanks very much.

