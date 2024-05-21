1 dead amid 'severe' turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight, carrier says

LONDON and HONG KONG -- One person was dead and several others injured after a Singapore Airlines flight encountered "severe" turbulence about 90 minutes from the plane's destination of Singapore, the airline said in a social media post.

There were 221 passengers and 18 crew members on board the Boeing 777-300ER, which departed London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday, according to the airline. The flight, SQ 321, was diverted to Bangkok, Thailand, the carrier said.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft."

The aircraft appeared to have encountered the turbulence somewhere over the Andaman Sea.

The flight, which had been scheduled to arrive at Singapore Changi Airport, instead touched down in Thailand at about 3:45 p.m. local time, the carrier said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.