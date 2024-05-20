The Midwest is forecast to see more bad weather this week.

As 3 states recover from 13 tornadoes, more severe weather on the way

As emergency crews in three states began mopping up and assessing damage from a series of tornadoes on Sunday, more severe weather is being forecast for a large swath of the Midwest.

More than 230 severe storms were reported on Sunday, including 13 twisters confirmed by the National Weather Service that struck in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, but several people were injured in the storms and more than 30 structures were destroyed or damaged, officials said.

A tornado forms near Union City, Oklahoma, May 19, 2024. Evan Occhino

A large funnel cloud touched down Sunday in Yukon, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, causing major damage to several buildings and ripping the roof off at least one home.

Two people were hospitalized after being injured in a tornado that destroyed their home in Hydro, Oklahoma, about 63 miles west of Oklahoma City, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's office. A nursing home was also damaged in Hydro, according to a statement Monday from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

Severe weather threat for May 20, 2024. ABC News

In Custer City, Oklahoma, about 90 miles west of Oklahoma City, a twister knocked down powerlines, destroyed several buildings and picked up trailers, tossing them around like toys, officials said. At least 10 homes were damaged in Custer City and Hydro, according to emergency management officials.

At least 20 structures were damaged in Canadian County in suburban Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

More than 5,700 homes and businesses remained without electricity on Monday, most of them in Custer and Tulsa counties, officials said.

Severe weather threat for May 21, 2024. ABC News

Severe weather from at least four tornadoes in Kansas caused widespread power outages and destroyed several buildings.

Russell, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Wichita reported "significant" damage from a strong storm that hit Sunday.

"At least three structures have been leveled," the City of Russell said in a Facebook post, adding that crews were working Monday to restore electricity to several areas of the city.

Severe weather threat for May 20, 2024. ABC News

A tornado also touched down in eastern Colorado near Fleming on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Residents also posted photos on Facebook of baseball-size hail near Fleming.

More severe weather is expected through Wednesday in Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Potentially damaging winds and large hail, especially in Nebraska and Colorado, are forecast for Monday.

Severe weather is expected once again on Tuesday from Oklahoma to Michigan, including the Oklahoma City area, Kansas City, Missouri, Des Moines, Iowa, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Severe weather is forecast to spread from to Texas and Ohio, with large hail expected for Dallas.

Spring record heat for May 20, 2024. ABC News

Hot weather is also expected Monday for Texas, where temperatures are forecast to reach 98 in Amarillo and 104 degrees in Del Rio. On Tuesday, potential record heat is expected to spread into the Midwest, with St. Louis expecting a high of 93 degrees.

Later this week, hot weather is expected to reach the Northeast, where Binghamton, New York, is forecast to hit a record high of 86 on Wednesday and New York City could see 80-degree weather.