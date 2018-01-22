Transcript for Governor resists calls to resign amid sex scandal

We're in the thick of it now. Now to the sex scandal threatening the rising star. Eric greitens is resisting calls to resign. Ere yell resh sher is here with the latest. Reporter: Good morning. That sex scandal tarnishing the image of one of the GOP's rising stars. This morning, Eric greitens facing calls to step down. In his first TV sbrir since the controversy broke,e says he's not going anywhere. The former Navy sooel Seoul and father of two who ran on a platform of family values. Most importantly, I'm a very proud husband and father. Reporter: This morning, embattled Missouri governor Eric greitens speaking out in his first interview on since admitting to an affair. This was a consensual relationship. No blackmail. No violence. The mistake I made was I was engaged in a consensual relationship who wasn't my wife. It's a mistake for which I'm deeply sorry. Reporter: In a 2015 audio recording, the woman says he bound her hands, blindfolded her, took a picture of her partially nude, and warned her to keep quiet. We have never been contacted by the FBI. I never have. On this or any matter. Never been contacted. So, that's false. Reporter: Greitenslso firmly denying that anyone associated with him paid the woman not to talk. There was no hush money. There was no violence. No threat of violence. There was no blackmail. No threat of blackmail. Reporter: And during that interview, greitens stressed repeatedly how much he loves his wife and that he's grateful for her forgiveness. The St. Louis circuit attorney has launched an investigation. Greitens is adamant that he has done nothing illegal. He's digging in.

