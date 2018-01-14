Transcript for Fifth-grader wins Martin Luther King Jr contest

'em all is played. A young woman who is sure to inspire you. She's in fifth grade. An award-winning public speaker. I'm sure she'll remind her mother of that when she has to do chores next time. The contest is a big deal held in several cities, inspired by mlk's famous I have a dream speech. Like Dr. King, I have a dream. Reporter: If there was ever a time for the best and bright toast shine, it's at the annual martin Luther king oratory competition. We must also realize that the problems of rational injustice and economic injustice cannot be solved without a radical redistribution of political and economic power. Some people don't have any homes. And some of those people can be children. And some of those children don't have anything to eat. I just want everybody to be equal. Reporter: Hundreds of studentshe from over 20 schools competed. Chnori making to it the final round. I was very nervous. There was a lot of people looking at me. Reporter: Getting past the butterflies, she spoke up for children in poverty. I have a dream that one day, right here in Alabama, little black boys and little black girls -- Will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I believe all these children joining hands are not hungry, had a good night's sleep in a decent home and have received the best education and best health care, they'll be able to say Dr. King's dream has really come through. Reporter: Her passion enough to win the top prize. Thank you. A lot of people proud of her this morning. There are contests held all over the country. I have to give a shoutout to 9-year-old Wesley Trent stoker, who won his contest in the Dallas area, saying we need to see everyone's inner soul instead of what is on the outside. I wish adults could love each other like kids do. They have a way with words, don't they? Those kids are amazing. It's nice to see. What will they become, that the question. That young woman has a bright future. Composure of a fifth grader. That was from her hart, not a tell prompter.

