5 people stabbed in Seattle, suspect in custody: Police

Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital, police said.

A suspect is in custody after five people were stabbed in Seattle on Friday, police said.

The stabbings occurred in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street, Seattle police said.

"Officers have taken one person into custody," the Seattle Police Department said on X.

Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment while one was treated and released at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.