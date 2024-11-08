Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 8, 6:10 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
69,276,979
270 to win
Trump
73,562,584
Expected vote reporting: 92%

5 people stabbed in Seattle, suspect in custody: Police

Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital, police said.

ByMeredith Deliso
November 8, 2024, 5:48 PM

A suspect is in custody after five people were stabbed in Seattle on Friday, police said.

The stabbings occurred in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street, Seattle police said.

"Officers have taken one person into custody," the Seattle Police Department said on X.

Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment while one was treated and released at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events