National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
69,276,979
270 to win
Trump
73,562,584
Expected vote reporting: 92%
5 people stabbed in Seattle, suspect in custody: Police
Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital, police said.
A suspect is in custody after five people were stabbed in Seattle on Friday, police said.
The stabbings occurred in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street, Seattle police said.
"Officers have taken one person into custody," the Seattle Police Department said on X.
Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment while one was treated and released at the scene, police said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.