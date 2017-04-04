Transcript for 'The Graduate' hits theaters again on its 50th anniversary

Yes, there is a lot of great stuff on "Pop news." Good morning. Good morning, America. "Pop news" time and here's to you, Mrs. Robinson. The iconic 1967 film "The graduate" is returning to the big screen to commemorate 50 years since its release. Wow. One of the greats. Stands the test of time. The film, of course, follows a young Dustin Hoffman playing a college graduate seduced by an older woman a box office hit in the '60s. Garnered seven Oscar nominations with director Mike Nichol taking one home. He became one of 12 got winners. If you love catching a classic on the big screen or have not seen this flick, the movie will play in over 700 theaters nationwide on April 23rd and 26th. I highly recommend it. That's a fun night at the movies. Yeah. Next up, when it comes to love one hotel chain is out package its money where its mouth is. Sweden's countryside hotels group offering a full refund to any couple that cops to any one of its elegant properties for a stay and then divorces within the next 12 months. Oh, my gosh. A bold statement. It is a bold statement but management says they believe a stay in one of their magnificent properties which include converted castles, quaint country inns is such high quality time they decided to take this approach and they have seen how beneficial it is for couples to get away and spend quality time with each other. Investing in one of their rooms is like investing it your future happiness. And if it doesn't work out you get a free stay at a castle. I wonder if they will win on that. They're on "Good morning America" so I think they'll win. It's in Sweden. Have to go to Sweden to enjoy it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.