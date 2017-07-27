Transcript for 'Great American Eclipse' sparks tourism boom

On today's big board a big day coming up August 21st. You get the song right there, total solar eclipse will sweep across America. So excited bit. We have a karaoke thing going on. There you go. The natural phenomenon called the great American eclipse and it will turn daytime into night as the moon shadow cuts a path of darkness from Oregon to south Carolina and anticipation for the day is already sparking a major tourism boom and Paula Faris, you have it all for us. I need you now tonight, I need you more than ever, ladies, we've been having fun with this song all morning. This is a total eclipse when the moon is going to move in front of the sun and there will be complete darkness for a couple of moments. Day will turn to night and temperatures will drop and stars will come out. Pretty fantastic and total eclipses happen every year but twice in the last 40 years have they happened in the united States. Unless you were in Hawaii in 1991 or northwest part in 1979 you guys have only seen partial eclipse, pretty fantastic, the total eclipse. If you want to see it you have to be in what's called the path of totality which sounds ominous but it's not. What is it? The path of totality, da., da, da. It will hit cities like Nashville, the southern part of St. Louis and hotel rates have gone crazy. Some hotels are charging double in this particular area. We've seen school districts shutting down just for this event, two-thirds of Americans live within a day's drive so could be a bit of a travel nightmare. These ladies are till going. Look at them. They're still koraraoking with the flashlights on. You know what, this will be an earworm. I have a question. When it comes to this you have to view this deafly, though. You sure do. How do you do that. You remember we have a couple props to bring in if we could bring -- you remember building cardboard boxes and these tubes when we were younger to see the eclipse. Did you reuse these? Put this over your head. You put it over your head somehow. You are not doing this. We got George to use a prop. Don't use these. You guys. You need special viewing glasses to block out 99.99% of the damaging uv rays. Now, there are some ones out there. Nasa is only endorsing five particular ones from different manufacturers, we have them on the screen right there and another bit of advice, buy directly from the manufacturer. So you can't look straight at it. You don't want to do that. If you miss another one or this one there's another one in 2024. These make no sense to me anyway. There's a YouTube video to figure it out. 2024. That's the next one, again, total eclipse, it's rare and people who see it say it's almost indescribable. Turn around, bright eyes. Let's do it. Every now and then I fall apart, guys and I need you tonight more than ever. Stop! ??? Bright eyes ???

