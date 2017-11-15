Transcript for Greek activities halted at Texas State following student's death

This morning officials are investigating the death of a tax state university student saying alcohol may have played a role. Some initial interviews of the persons on scene indicated that they had been drinking that evening, the evening prior. Reporter: 20-year-old Matthew Ellis a phi kappa psi pledge was found dead Monday morning at an off-campus apartment after attending a fraternity event. Officials say if he was hazed arrests could be made. Charges could range from furnishing alcohol to a minor on the high end of possibly manslaughter. Reporter: The university shutting down all Greek life at the school. The Texas state president releasing a statement saying, it is imperative that our entire university community develop a culture that places the highest priority on the safety of its students, faculty and staff. This is the latest this a string of recent incidents at fraternities around the country. Just last month ten current and former Louisiana state university opportunistudents were arrested. The fraternity's local chapter shut down. Pi kappa phi suspending its Florida branch after a fledge found dead after a night of partying. And this week 12 more former fraternity brothers were charged in the alleged hazing death of Penn state freshman Tim piazza. And those 12 students will face a judge in about two weeks but in all of these cases the students who have already entered pleas, they're maintaining their innocence and saying they're not guilty of this.

