Transcript for Greg Kinnear talks 'Same Kind of Different as Me'

All right, so can you tell us about the movie please. The is called "Same kind of different as me" and deals with subject of homelessness which is an important issue, more important than ever. True story. Book was on "The New York Times" best-seller list an and off for about 3 1/2 years and the story is about three different people are brought together by this woman Debbie hall who in this idea of helping this cause and her husband, Ron hall, is the co-writer of the book and when I first met Ron it was here in new York and I sat down with him and talked to him about the story. And I says, very nice to meet you. He said then you don't know me very well and he proceeded to kind of outline this indiscretion that had happened with him and his marriage with a woman he loved very much and, you know, they ended up kind of figuring that out but he was introduced to this mission that she was very involved in and ultimately met this guy Denver Moore who is a remarkable human being, great guy who they had a friendship that ended up I think raising something like $100 million for homelessness and brought a lot of attention to the cause so it's an incredible story of three very different people that go through something extraordinary. Let's see a little bit of it. My wife is concerned you're not eating so made you a little something here. Man-to-man you'd be doing me a big favor to just, you know, have a little something. You don't have to eat the whole thing. Just a few bites. No? You don't like Italian. You're walking away, aren't you? He's walking away. Relationship starts a little dicey. It gets better from there. But it's with djimon hounsou and it's a nice film about an issue we all should be paying more attention to. Great cast. Personally you and your wife have three daughters. You and George could probably compare notes. You have three daughters? Two. Two. Two. Have two daughters too. I have three. All right, all right, you're a pro then. A lot of girls at this table. What's it like being outnumbered. Yeah, I think that's a good word for it like waking up on "The view" every day. Constant state of surrender. Yeah, wouldn't you say? Absolutely. You do the best you can. Three of a kind which is kind of great because I only have to -- I don't have to be a good father for a boy. I just have to know how to handle girls which is an ongoing learning process. Mostly about being quiet is what I've learned. You know what, we're glad you're here and weren't quiet and it is "Same kind of

