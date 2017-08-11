'Grey's Anatomy' stars reflect on reaching landmark 300th episode

More
The original cast members of the long-running hit TV show share behind-the-scenes secrets in an interview with ABC News' Michael Strahan.
4:23 | 11/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Grey's Anatomy' stars reflect on reaching landmark 300th episode

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51003611,"title":"'Grey's Anatomy' stars reflect on reaching landmark 300th episode","duration":"4:23","description":"The original cast members of the long-running hit TV show share behind-the-scenes secrets in an interview with ABC News' Michael Strahan.","url":"/GMA/video/greys-anatomy-stars-reflect-reaching-landmark-300th-episode-51003611","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.