Transcript for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' star Michael Rooker says he doesn't like to rehearse

That's what you do. Now we'll bring out our next guest from the hit show "The walking dead." Now he's in "Guardians of the galaxy volume 2." Please welcome Michael Rooker. Come on. ??? How are you doing? Great. Right on, buddy. Right on. What's up, baby? How you doing? How you doing? What's up, Michael. Right on. Look at this. What's up? Yeah. Love that look. I know, I may look like an angel but I ain't one. Speaking of which, right, I don't know maybe this plays into the nickname. It's like Friday. We flash back on Friday and we have a picture of you in high school. No, you don't. Our nicknape was animal so maybe -- why did you get that nickname? I can only imagine. Wow, that's scary. Yeah, I was on a wrestling team and we were doing a demo and I ended up pinning the guy instead of just demo'ing it, doing a couple of takedowns. You got it, George. He was a wrestler. So I wrestled 135 when I was in high school. And so -- anyway, I just for that he started getting really a little too aggressive I thought and trying to pin me so I reversed it and pinned him. There you go. That's what you're supposed to do. Animal began. Then he yelled at me and called me animal. All right. You animal! How much fun did you have with this new one, "Guardians." Totally fun, yeah, yeah, that's my rule. Got to have fun. Let me ask you this. I heard when you get a book you tart from the back. Do you do that with the script too. Totally. Do you? Yeah, yeah, yeah, as soon as I read the back of this one, I was like, what? What? He said you'll get an academy award for this performance. Wow. You know, thank you. I take everything James Gunn says with a grain full of salt or a spoonful of salt. He is a good guy. I love him in everything and but, you know, I spiked his lemonade. He was a little -- Tell us about your method. I read you don't like to rehearse. Yeah, I don't like rehearsing. I prefer to keep it very fresh, very new. I don't like my other actors knowing what I'm going to do and I don't want to know what they're going to do so in rehearsal a lot go a little overboard and start, you know, they just -- I don't want to know. I just want to do it. React naturally. That's great if we'll take a look at an unrehearsed part of this movie. The clip. Oh, that's scary. Okay. I'm ready. Here we go, "Guardians of the galaxy volume 2." Are you going to listen to what I got to say. I ain't got to listen to nothing. You betrayed the code. Ravagers don't deal in ki. I told you before I didn't know what was going on. You didn't know because you didn't want to know because it made you rich. I demand a seat at the table. -- You may dress like us but you'll never hear the horns of freedom,ian due and the colors will never flash over your grave. Stallone. That was intense. I promise there are some funny moments. That's a great scene and working with someone you've known a long time. What was it like working with Sylvester Stallone. Totally old home week. Reminiscent of "Cliffhanger." Yes, great film. Yeah, and he's always a blast to work with. He is a great guy and we've known each other a long time but we haven't worked together in like 25 years. This is the first time since then. And worked with Kurt Russell too. You were in "Tombstone" with him which I love. Right. How was that. He's the same way. Both these guys were just like regular guys and all of a sudden, he's there and thenurt is there. Well, you know, then I'm with my buddy James Gunn who directed and wrote the piece so I was happening. You look comfortable in some of the scenes. We know that music is a huge part. You've inspired us at "Gma." We've been doing this mix tape all week with awesome bands that we know and love. Want to ask you what we've asked everybody else in the film. Your go-to move. I don't know if we have -- My go-to move. You got -- that's my move, baby. Yeah. Is that close to real life. ? You know, our music is from the '80s but I'm more of a '60s and '70s move. That's one of my moves, I do a little spinning. I'm a good, hip guy. I grew up in a Puerto rican neighborhood and learned how to do salsa. Ravager. We can see right there it paid off. Michael, thank you for joining us, man. Thank you so much. Great to have you here. We good to say our entire studio audience, you're going home with one of these

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.