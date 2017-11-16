Guinness World Record-holding cats missing after fire

More
Will and Laura Powers are offering a reward for their two cats who disappeared after a fire destroyed their home in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
1:54 | 11/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Guinness World Record-holding cats missing after fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51190939,"title":"Guinness World Record-holding cats missing after fire","duration":"1:54","description":"Will and Laura Powers are offering a reward for their two cats who disappeared after a fire destroyed their home in Farmington Hills, Michigan.","url":"/GMA/video/guinness-world-record-holding-cats-missing-fire-51190939","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.