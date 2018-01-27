Transcript for Gymnastics doctor scandal sparks protests at Michigan State University and new resignations

A rally on the campus of Michigan state university in support of survivors of sexual abuse. Students took to the streets after the sentencing of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar who sexually abused star athletes at the university as well as olympians and the rally comes as the school is choosing new leadership and usa gymnastics is overhauling its board and Eva pilgrim, the fallout continues. It is spurring a lot of real questions. Larry Nassar abused a staggering number of girls for more than 20 years under the guise of medical treatment. His victims now want to know who knew what, when and why no one stopped him. A sea of teal standing in support calling for change in the midst of the search for answers. Reporter: Hundreds marching in support of the girls sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the former usa gymnastics doctor who worked at the university. I have experienced flashback nightmares of the abuse. Reporter: Their powerful statement rocking the organizations that gave him access to them. Some of the women sitting down with ABC news. It didn't have to be this way. Reporter: The fallout piling up. Friday the msu athletic director announced he's stepping down days after the university's president announced her departure. The entire usa gymnastics board orded by the olympic committee to resign now complying. There were at least 17 officials at msu this some capacity whether coach, tarainers who received reports. Not a single one reported. Reporter: There is an investigation into the team's former training facility. The karolyi ramp, run by powerhouse coaching team Bela and Marta karolyi who were sexually abused there and the board of trustees vowing to make sure this never happens again. We're awful sorry for the trouble we've caused those poor women. Now an ESPN "Outside the lines" reveals a hostile environment within the basketball and football programs there. The football coach there, the head football coach says he has reported every case brought to his attention but that's getting attention as well. A lot of hard questions facing that campus. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.