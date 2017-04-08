Transcript for Hackers release unaired episodes of HBO shows

Now to new developments in that HBO cyberattack. The hackers are now revealing their plan for that stolen material and their motive for taking it in the first place. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with all of those details. Good morning. Reporter: Amy, good morning. More bad news for HBO today. The hackers are announcing via e-mail they'll release the leak gradually every week with the next release to come this Sunday morning and could include material related to the HBO prize franchise "Game of thrones." Now, according to "The Hollywood reporter" someone claiming to be the hacker sent them an e-mail revealing the motive behind the attack is money adding we have weeks of negotiations with HBO officials, but they broke their promise and want to play with us. The e-mail also claims that they have access to HBO's e-mails. The alleged hackers sign off HBO is falling. The FBI and top security firms are investigating this data breach. But it's still not known what kind of material the hackers actually got ahold of. They have already released, though, unaired episodes of the rock show "Ballers" and are the room 104" and 1.5 terabytes is a lot, equaling 500 hours of video so for now this latest news is keeping HBO underscanably on edge. Understandably indeed, Diane, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.