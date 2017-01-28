Transcript for 'Hamilton' Stars Come Together for Super Bowl Performance

Best time of the day, time for "Pop news" and Diane's got it. And this is one of my favorite "Pop news" items ever. So first up -- Ever. "Hamilton" is headed for the super bowl. The groundbreaking musical is ready to take center stage after the original sisters from the show were chosen to perform "America the beautiful." This is extra cool because Phillip, Renee and Jasmine Jones has all moved on from the musical so this will also be kind of a reunion for them and lin-manuel Miranda is clearly excited and posted this tweet saying, when you facetime your friends from Britain because they're practicing their song for the super bowl? What! They will join Luke Bryan who will sing "The national anthem" and lady gaga is heading the halftime show. Even if you don't care about the game and loving the commercials lots of reasons to watch. That's the great thing because there's something for everybody. Always an event. Speaking of things to get excited about Elton John is set to bring "Devil wears Prada" to Broadway and it's going to be a musical. Oh. The legendary rocker is going to pen a few songs for the adaptation collaborating with Paul Rudnick. They will rework the 2003 novel and 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. This is the part where I'm supposed to tell you the plot of the film but hope you've all even site. If not you have your homework assignment. Gentlemen, have you seen "Devil wears Prada"? Numerous time. About an intern that get as abused more or less. And the fashion industry and Meryl Streep. Meryl Streep is amazing as always. Meryl Streep is amazing. The whole film is amazing. You didn't answer the question. Did you see how he equivocated. I don't discriminate. I see all film, you know. He didn't see it. He doesn't want to answer this question. A cineophile. Someone who loves the cinema. What's next? McDonald's has a new way to order. They are unveiling -- I kid you not -- the Big Mac atm. They're launching it in Boston, you just walk up to the machine and choose between the regular Big Mac, the smaller Mac junior or grand Mac and voila, it spits out a hot burger for free. You do not have to pay. You will, however, have to keep track of your calendar thaws that pop-up station will only be active January 31st between 11:00 and 2:00 and you'll have to provide your Twitter handle then they send out a promotional tweet before giving you the burger. Can't enjoy it in secret. No Twitter address, no -- You got to sell your soul. I'm okay with that. Rob, rob Marciano -- You'll see it in a sec. Aren't the burgers going to be stale? The franchise owner says the machine will be replenished with hot, fresh burgers. He won't say how. That part is a secret. Is a chicken nugget one happening? Just the Big Mac but I at least am crossing my fingers for more. Chips ahoy is unveiling two new additions to their line of thin snack, double chocolat and O oatmeal. Give a taste taste. I have my glass of milk so I can dip them. Dipping them in your milk. Adorable. Take it to new heights and built a giant ten-foot-tall cookie jar in New York City and fans are invited to guess how many cookies in the jar. You want to guess? Is it like -- looks like 50,091. Cheaters. You can't put the answer in the prompter. If you guessed it right, if you went to New York City and placed your guess you would get a year's supply of thins. These are good. 50,091. The problem is you eat so much of them because they're just light. They're light. That is the -- I can eat twice the amount of cook cookies. Keep dunking your cookies. Tom, you're coming back tomorrow. You're so much fun and playing injured. I burned my hand. Kiss the ring, love you. Thank you for watching "Good morning America." We'll see you tomorrow. Thanks for joining us. Bye-bye, guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.